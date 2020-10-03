covid-19

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie tests positive for COVID-19

TRENTON, New Jersey -- Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and adviser to President Donald Trump says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19," Christie said on Twitter Saturday morning.

Christie, who is also an ABC News political contributor and was part of the news broadcast's debate coverage, said he is receiving medical attention.

RELATED: Notable figures who've recently said they have COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.



Christie is among those to take part in Trump's debate preparations and now have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of now five out of nine known participants have tested positive: President Donald Trump, campaign manager Bill Stepien, former senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, and counselor Hope Hicks.

"I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two," Christie said.

Christie said he will be keeping the "necessary folks apprised" of his condition.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscoronaviruspresident donald trumpchris christiecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Indiana reports 1,429 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
ESPN: Patriots star tests positive for COVID-19, NFL reschedules game
Chicago hospital tests Regeneron -- drug Trump received
Barbecue for the Troops 2020 includes month-long USO fundraiser
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago hospital tests Regeneron -- drug Trump received
Trump at military hospital for COVID-19: doing well, doctors say
Jacob Blake, Breonna Taylor families hold Chicago justice rally
Worst case scenario with Trump's COVID case: What happens
ESPN: Patriots star tests positive for COVID-19, NFL reschedules game
Would you get married at a pop-up wedding?
Former prosecutor fired, charges dropped against man in 1989 double murder of CPD officers
Show More
Notable figures who've recently said they have COVID-19
2020 Census deadline extended to Oct. 31 after legal challenge
Actor Rick Moranis sucker-punched in head in New York City
Man killed, 14-year-old girl injured in Chicago Lawn shooting
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, showers Saturday
More TOP STORIES News