Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr. hosts virtual town hall with Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. hosted a virtual town hall meeting with Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren Saturday morning.The town hall focused on the 2020 presidential election and other current key issues, including the fallout over the murder of George Floyd and the fight for reform and healing."What we saw in the case of George Floyd was a lynching," Jackson said during the Rainbow PUSH Coalition event."We can't just go, another time people take to the streets, people protest and as they should," Warren said. "And then, it all goes back to the same old, same old."Warren said that efforts should start with policing and police practices. But she added that systemic racism exists in other institutions, including education and housing.The second part of the town hall meeting featured Rainbow PUSH Coalition host Cerelyn J. Davis, the first African American police chief in Durham, N.C., who is also president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement (NOBLE).Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) also discussed his bill, H.R. 5717, the "Gun Violence Prevention and Community Safety Act of 2020."The town hall meeting was moderated by Santita Jackson, the daughter of Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., who is also a talk show host on WCPT-AM in Chicago.