Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has parted ways with one of his long-serving political consultants after an investigation found the man sent inappropriate texts to a woman.In a statement Speaker Madigan identified the consultant as Kevin Quinn. Madigan's attorney said the behavior in question happened in 2016, and continued after the woman told Quinn she wasn't interested in dating him."Mr. Quinn's conduct was inappropriate and definitely not the kind of behavior the Speaker permits by people who work with his political committees," said Heather Wier-Vaught, attorney for Madigan.Quinn is the younger brother of 13th Ward Alderman Marty Quinn.The accuser came forward in November, as Madigan pushed for legislation clarifying sexual harassment as a state ethics code violation.