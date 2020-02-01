Politics

Illinois State Police search Speaker Madigan's office as part of Franks sexual harassment, misconduct case

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois State Police executed a search warrant at House Speaker Michael Madigan state Capitol offices this week as part of an investigation into sexual misconduct, stalking and other allegations against former state Rep. Jack Franks.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports state police justified the search warrant, executed Wednesday, because "probable cause exists for the crimes of criminal sexual abuse, criminal sexual assault, official misconduct, stalking and aggravated battery."

It sought personnel files that contained information related to allegations of wrongdoing by Franks, who hasn't been charged and denies any wrongdoing.

Madigan confirmed the warrant Friday night. In a statement he said, "I remain committed to working to protect the victim and will see this matter to its conclusion in order to ensure the victim's safety."

WLS-TV contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsspringfieldmike madiganillinois state policesexual harassment
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Long stretch of days without sun has consequences for health, mood
Lincoln Park basketball suspended, principal removed for 'serious misconduct' allegations
Gucci store robbed in Gold Coast: CPD
Coronavirus concerns prompt travel restrictions, 7th case confirmed in Calif.
Bestselling author Mary Higgins Clark dies at 92
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy Saturday, early snow/rain mix
The execution of Ted Bundy
Show More
Scalper 'Tommy Tickets' charged with selling fake Super Bowl tickets
South Side gallery celebrates " Black ABC's" 50th anniversary called "S is for Soul Sister"
New DNA details in Diamond Turner investigation timeline
Chicago sues Rockford coffee company for allegedly ripping off CFD logo
Trump impeachment trial to drag into next week, acquittal likely
More TOP STORIES News