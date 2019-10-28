Politics

President Donald Trump headed to Chicago for first visit since taking office

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As President Donald Trump deals with the impeachment inquiry in Washington, he's heading to Chicago for the first time since taking office.

Trump is scheduled to speak at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference at McCormick Place on Monday. After his speech, Trump will attend a political fundraiser at Trump Tower.

Trump made remarks about Chicago during last year's IACP conference, which was held in Orlando, Florida.

"I have directed the attorney general's office to immediately go to the great city of Chicago to help straighten out the terrible shooting wave," Trump said at the time.

Trump's visit to Chicago on Monday will mark his first as president. Back in 2016, he never made it to the stage for a campaign rally at the UIC Pavillion after clashes between supporters and demonstrators.

ABC7's Political Analyst Laura Washington predicts that Trump will use the same language he has before when talking about the city of Chicago.

"He beats up on Chicago about the violence. He beats up on Chicago on our status as a sanctuary city. I think he will be doing that at his speech tomorrow," Washington said.

Outside of Trump Tower on Sunday night, a small group gathered to protest the president.

"He says he is Christian and if you are a Christian, it says that Jesus Christ was an immigrant and refugee and we need not to be afraid of them," said Pastor Emma Lozano, of the Lincoln United Methodist Church.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said he's boycotting Trump's speech at the law enforcement conference Monday.

"It just doesn't line up with our city's core values along with my personal values," Johnson said.

Dan Proft, a former Republican gubernatorial candidate in Illinois, said he supports Trump visiting Chicago.

"I'm happy that the president of the United States is making a visit to Chicago and so should everyone else be," Proft said. "I mean even if you don't like him, he's the president of the United States."
