CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson cites 'personal values' as reason for boycotting Trump's speech at law enforcement conference

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The International Association of Chiefs of Police conference kicked off in Chicago on Saturday.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivered welcoming remarks as the conference got underway this weekend. A notable person missing from the event is Chicago's Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

Johnson said he will boycott President Donald Trump's Monday speech to the IACP's 2019 conference

RELATED: Chicago police, US Secret Service gear up for President Trump's Monday visit

He said it's a personal decision.

"I have to take into account, not just my personal feelings about it, but our core values as a city," Johnson said. "We are nothing without trust and with some of our communities under siege, it just doesn't line up with our city's core values along with my personal values."
