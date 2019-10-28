President Trump criticizes CPD Supt. Johnson, Chicago in speech at police chiefs' conference

President Trump knows as much about policing as he does running a fair and transparent government. I stand by the Superintendent for living up to the values of this great city and its residents. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) October 28, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- President Donald Trump criticized Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson during the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference at McCormick Place on Monday.Mayor Lori Lightfoot responded to the comments in a tweet, saying she is standing by the city's top cop."President Trump knows as much about policing as he does running a fair and transparent government. I stand by the Superintendent for living up to the values of this great city and its residents," Lightfoot tweeted.Johnson, who is hosting the conference, previously said he made a decision not to attend Trump's speech because "it just doesn't line up with our city's core values along with my personal values."Trump addressed Johnson's absence during his first appearance in the city as president."More than anyone else he should be here, because maybe he could maybe learn something," Trump said, claiming Johnson puts the needs of illegal immigrants above the needs of the law-abiding residents of Chicago."Those are his values and frankly those values to me are a disgrace," Trump said, vowing to never to give priority to the needs of illegal immigrants. "I want Eddie Johnson to change his values and to change them fast."Johnson's decision to skip Trump's address angered the city's chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police, which said in a Facebook post that "such a gesture would be an insult to both President Trump and the office of the presidency itself and would be a mark of disgrace upon the city throughout the entire nation, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot." Lightfoot has also refused to meet with Trump while he is in her city.Then FOP Lodge 7, which represents rank-and-file Chicago police officers, announced that it had cast a vote of no confidence in Johnson.The vote might please Trump, who likes to tell officers not to treat crime suspects so gently and was cheered at last year's gathering of the same police chiefs' organization in Orlando, Florida, when he advocated the use of the "stop and frisk" policing tactic that has been deemed unconstitutional.The president's visit also comes as more than 25,000 members of the Chicago Teachers Union have been on strike since Oct. 17.At the conference, Trump signed an executive order creating a presidential commission on law enforcement to study issues like substance abuse, homelessness and mental illness, the White House said. The order calls for establishing a framework for better training, recruiting and retaining law enforcement officers.The president also announced that the Justice Department will begin a stronger crackdown on violent crime in the United States, targeting gang members and drug traffickers in high-crime areas."Let's call it the surge," Trump said.