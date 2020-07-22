Politics

President Trump to deploy federal agents to Chicago as part of anti-violence effort; Mayor Lightfoot says focus will not be protesters

By , , , and Barb Markoff, Christine Tressel and Ross Weidner
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The ABC7 I-Team has learned that President Trump will announce a new federal anti-crime initiative Wednesday afternoon. The initiative aimed at combatting violence in American cities, including expanding a federal law enforcement presence in Chicago.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she got assurances from the federal government that agents would be focused on efforts to help the city with its pressing need to deal with gun violence, not with protesters.

After responding with a pointed letter to the president Monday, Lightfoot softened her tone a bit, appearing cautiously ready to welcome the agents after getting clarification on their role.

"We welcome actual partnership, but we do not welcome dictatorship," Mayor Lightfoot said. "We do not welcome authoritarianism."

The mayor, however, said she and other leaders remain concerned enough that they are ready to take action if things change.

EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks about federal resources coming to Chicago amid concerns about actions against protesters in Portland, Oregon.



Images from Portland, Ore., of federal agents engaged in confrontations with protesters, arresting people and whisking them away in unmarked vans, has a number of elected officials across Illinois deeply concerned and ready to fight Trump administration plans.

But with word the agents coming to Chicago will be working under the direction of U.S. Attorney John Lausch, and in conjunction with the FBI and DEA, Lightfoot seemed more welcoming of the help.

EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Lightfoot said she's been told the federal agents coming to Chicago will work with local authorities on anti-violence, not target peaceful protests as in Portland, Ore.



"Unlike what happened in Portland, what we will receive is resources that are going to plug in to the existing federal agencies that we work with on a regular basis to help manage and suppress violent crime in our city," Mayor Lightfoot said.

WATCH: Mayor Lightfoot addresses President Trump's comments on Chicago violence


EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Lori LIghtfoot speaks on speculation that Trump could send federal agents to Chicago, violence int he city and protests over a Columbus statue in Grant Park.



Of particular concern are illegal guns, and the toll that shootings and murders are taking on communities and families. CPD Supt. David Brown said he welcomed the additional federal help.

"Additional resources will enhance our ability to hold our criminals accountable for their behavior," he said.

Federal agents already work side-by-side with Chicago police on gun, drug and mass shooting cases, and dangerous fugitive missions. ATF, FBI DEA, US Marshals and Homeland Security all have agents that coordinate with CPD in various ways including serving together on special cooperative teams such as the Chicago Crime Gun Strike Force started in 2017.

Mayor Lightfoot now says that federal footprint will be expanded.

ABC 7 Legal Analyst Gil Soffer tells the I-Team that there's nothing constitutionally wrong with those existing partnerships and task force work.

"The problem would come if the federal agents were to come into Chicago over the objection of local and state authorities to do run of the mill, garden variety street patrols or maintain the public order, that's where you'd run into some Constitutional issues," Soffer said.

EMBED More News Videos

Federal agents already work side-by-side with Chicago police on gun, drug and mass shooting cases, and Chicago leaders expressed cautious optimism about their role in this deployme



Although Justice Department officials have told the I-Team they will model a beefed-up effort in Chicago on what they did this month in Kansas City after the murder of a four year old boy, other sources say a closer prototype for the upcoming federal action may be the surge of officers, prosecutors and resources that occurred starting in the late 1990's-when Chicago felons with guns were targeted federally with longer prison sentences.

Governor JB Pritzker expressed frustration about difficulty trying to get answers about the agents from the Trump administration.

"I have put a call in to the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security. He's refused to call me back, telling us he couldn't possibly get back to me until about 48 hours from now," Pritzker said. "That's ridiculous."

The Acting Secretary of Homeland Security said Tuesday night that the Federal Protective Service and Customs and Border Protection agents deployed to Portland are there to guard federal property that's been targeted for weeks by "anarchists." He said the situation there is different than in cities like Chicago.

"Portland is unique. There's no other city like it right now that we see this violence at federal courthouses. We have no other teams like has been described here in any other city. It's just Portland," Acting Sec. Chad Wolf said.

Protests over the killing of George Floyd have taken place in downtown Portland for more than 50 consecutive days, drawing at times more than 10,000 mostly peaceful demonstrators. A relatively small number of activists have vandalized downtown buildings, including the federal courthouse, and attacked police and federal agents.

There remains a sense of deep distrust by the mayor and others that role of the agents could change.

"Don't even think about trying what you did in Portland in Chicago," said U.S. Rep. Chuy Garcia (D-Chicago). "Not here, not ever, not on our watch."

"I don't put anything past this administration, which is why we will continue to be diligent and why will continue to be ready. If we need to stop them and use the court to do so, we are ready to do that," Mayor Lightfoot said.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul released a statement, saying in part, "I remain deeply concerned by reports of the deployment of federal agents in Portland and by the president's threats to send federal agents to Chicago. I am committed to using every resource available to my office to prevent actions that would lead to the violation of the constitutional rights of residents of Chicago and Illinois."

WATCH: Politicians react to federal agents being deployed to Chicago


EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is pushing back on a plan to send federal agents to Chicago.



Lightfoot said she will not stand for secret police coming into the city, and wrote a letter to the President saying that she takes him at his word that the agents would not engage with people like protestors.

RELATED: Chicago weekend shootings: 63 shot, 12 fatally, in violence across city


EMBED More News Videos

Chicago weekend shootings left more than 60 people shot across the city.



The Chicago anti-violence plan is expected to be announced this week.

Mayor Lightfoot sent a four-page letter to the president on Monday urging "public safety support, not games" from the administration.

This wouldn't be the first time President Trump has sent additional federal law enforcement resources to Chicago after a spike in violent crime. He did it in 2017, adding a few dozen agents to investigate illegal gun sales.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagoloopdonald trumplori lightfootchicago crimechicago violenceu.s. & worldi teampresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'We thought it was a war:' 15 shot at Auburn Gresham funeral home
Girl, 3, shot in South Shore
Addison father, 30, warns COVID-19 is real
US orders China to close its consulate in Houston
Guthrie's Tavern closing as city reimposes COVID-19 restrictions
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, stray shower Wednesday
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek celebrates 80th birthday
Show More
Chicago Riverwalk's new public artworks celebrates history, communities
Illinois reports 955 new COVID-19 cases
Reports of missing mail continue, Congressman Rush to hold Town Hall
7.8 earthquake rocks Alaska, tsunami threat over
Clock's ticking, parents decide what's best, remote or in-school learning
More TOP STORIES News