President Trump to deploy federal agents to Chicago as part of anti-violence effort; Mayor Lightfoot says focus will not be protesters

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she got assurances from the federal government that agents would be focused on efforts to help the city with its pressing need to deal with gun violence, not with protesters.
After responding with a pointed letter to the president Monday, Lightfoot softened her tone a bit, appearing cautiously ready to welcome the agents after getting clarification on their role.
"We welcome actual partnership, but we do not welcome dictatorship," Mayor Lightfoot said. "We do not welcome authoritarianism."
The mayor, however, said she and other leaders remain concerned enough that they are ready to take action if things change.
Images from Portland, Ore., of federal agents engaged in confrontations with protesters, arresting people and whisking them away in unmarked vans, has a number of elected officials across Illinois deeply concerned and ready to fight Trump administration plans.
But with word the agents coming to Chicago will be working under the direction of U.S. Attorney John Lausch, and in conjunction with the FBI and DEA, Lightfoot seemed more welcoming of the help.
"Unlike what happened in Portland, what we will receive is resources that are going to plug in to the existing federal agencies that we work with on a regular basis to help manage and suppress violent crime in our city," Mayor Lightfoot said.
Of particular concern are illegal guns, and the toll that shootings and murders are taking on communities and families. CPD Supt. David Brown said he welcomed the additional federal help.
"Additional resources will enhance our ability to hold our criminals accountable for their behavior," he said.
Federal agents already work side-by-side with Chicago police on gun, drug and mass shooting cases, and dangerous fugitive missions. ATF, FBI DEA, US Marshals and Homeland Security all have agents that coordinate with CPD in various ways including serving together on special cooperative teams such as the Chicago Crime Gun Strike Force started in 2017.
Mayor Lightfoot now says that federal footprint will be expanded.
ABC 7 Legal Analyst Gil Soffer tells the I-Team that there's nothing constitutionally wrong with those existing partnerships and task force work.
"The problem would come if the federal agents were to come into Chicago over the objection of local and state authorities to do run of the mill, garden variety street patrols or maintain the public order, that's where you'd run into some Constitutional issues," Soffer said.
Although Justice Department officials have told the I-Team they will model a beefed-up effort in Chicago on what they did this month in Kansas City after the murder of a four year old boy, other sources say a closer prototype for the upcoming federal action may be the surge of officers, prosecutors and resources that occurred starting in the late 1990's-when Chicago felons with guns were targeted federally with longer prison sentences.
Governor JB Pritzker expressed frustration about difficulty trying to get answers about the agents from the Trump administration.
"I have put a call in to the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security. He's refused to call me back, telling us he couldn't possibly get back to me until about 48 hours from now," Pritzker said. "That's ridiculous."
The Acting Secretary of Homeland Security said Tuesday night that the Federal Protective Service and Customs and Border Protection agents deployed to Portland are there to guard federal property that's been targeted for weeks by "anarchists." He said the situation there is different than in cities like Chicago.
"Portland is unique. There's no other city like it right now that we see this violence at federal courthouses. We have no other teams like has been described here in any other city. It's just Portland," Acting Sec. Chad Wolf said.
Protests over the killing of George Floyd have taken place in downtown Portland for more than 50 consecutive days, drawing at times more than 10,000 mostly peaceful demonstrators. A relatively small number of activists have vandalized downtown buildings, including the federal courthouse, and attacked police and federal agents.
There remains a sense of deep distrust by the mayor and others that role of the agents could change.
"Don't even think about trying what you did in Portland in Chicago," said U.S. Rep. Chuy Garcia (D-Chicago). "Not here, not ever, not on our watch."
"I don't put anything past this administration, which is why we will continue to be diligent and why will continue to be ready. If we need to stop them and use the court to do so, we are ready to do that," Mayor Lightfoot said.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul released a statement, saying in part, "I remain deeply concerned by reports of the deployment of federal agents in Portland and by the president's threats to send federal agents to Chicago. I am committed to using every resource available to my office to prevent actions that would lead to the violation of the constitutional rights of residents of Chicago and Illinois."
Lightfoot said she will not stand for secret police coming into the city, and wrote a letter to the President saying that she takes him at his word that the agents would not engage with people like protestors.
The Chicago anti-violence plan is expected to be announced this week.
Mayor Lightfoot sent a four-page letter to the president on Monday urging "public safety support, not games" from the administration.
This wouldn't be the first time President Trump has sent additional federal law enforcement resources to Chicago after a spike in violent crime. He did it in 2017, adding a few dozen agents to investigate illegal gun sales.
