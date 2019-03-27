Politics

British Prime Minister May says she'll resign once Brexit deal is done

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing street to attend her weekly Prime Minster's Questions at the House of Commons, in London, Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

LONDON -- U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May told lawmakers she is prepared to step down "earlier than I intended" in order to win passage of her divorce deal from the European Union.

May told lawmakers from the 1922 Committee of Conservative lawmakers that she wanted to do what was right for the country.

The comments marked the first time May signaled she was prepared to quit in order to secure the necessary votes for the passage of the Brexit divorce deal she has negotiated with the EU but which has been rejected heavily on two occasions by lawmakers.

She says, "I know there is a desire for a new approach - and new leadership - in the second phase of the Brexit negotiations, and I won't stand in the way of that."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicsworld newsu.s. & worldtheresa may
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
What's inside the CPD Jussie Smollett investigative file?
Jussie Smollett update: Police investigative files on 'Empire' actor released
Boy, 15, fatally shot in Fuller Park
Police: 2 men die in West Side crash after driver runs red light
James Beard Awards 2019: See Chicago nominees for best restaurants, chefs
Couple says ghost caught on nanny cam scratched daughter
South Carolina fifth-grade student dies after fight in classroom
Show More
Salisbury Fire Department expecting 7 babies
Woman leads police on chase says she was 'late for work'
Turkish man administers CPR to revive puppy
50 years for man who raped neighbor, then offered yard work
15-year-old girl's body found in industrial area
More TOP STORIES News