Vote by mail: US reps visit USPS Chicago HQ amid mail concerns

CHICAGO (WLS) -- U.S. representatives from Illinois are visiting the United States Postal Service Chicago Headquarters Tuesday amid ongoing concerns about mail-in ballots.Representatives Jesús "Chuy" García, Mike Quigley, Sean Casten, Danny Davis, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Jan Schakowsky, Brad Schneider and Bill Foster were present at a press conference at the USPS Headquarters.The man in charge of the US Postal Service has agreed to testify before Congress next week. Democrats say Louis DeJoy has made budget cuts that could hamper the ability to process mail-in ballots.Illinois Republican US Congressman Adam Kinzinger has also expressed concerns about the U.S. Postal Service.Election officials are expecting a surge in mail-in ballots because of the pandemic.But the postal service has warned 46 states .those ballots might not arrive in time to be counted. President Trump has said the postmaster general's changes are meant to "fix" the postal service.Last week President Trump said he would block a Democratic proposal to give the postal service more funding. At the same time, he acknowledged that funding was needed to process mail-in ballots.The president has repeatedly claimed mail-in ballots will lead to a rigged election. There has been no evidence of widespread fraud linked to voting by mail.State and city election officials say they are expecting record mail-in voting this year after dramatic increases four years ago and at the 2018 midterms.The state elections board is forecasting at least one in eight votes for the November 3 general election to come in through the post office. But they add that now is the time to request your mail-in ballot.Ballots are expected to be mailed to those requesting them starting September 24.However, earlier this summer the post office told election officials their operating standards won't necessarily meet Illinois laws governing how much time a voter is supposed to have to request and then mail in their vote. As a result, Chicago election officials say October 13 is the latest you should request a mail-in ballot.Early in-person voting will also begin the following day.If you're in doubt of getting your ballot submitted in time, they said you will also have the option to drop it off at a polling station."They will have to put it in our secure envelopes, sign and date the envelope [and] there will be a board person there who will date and time stamp the envelope and make sure you signed it and dated it and will drop it in the secure drop box," said Chicago Board of Elections Chairwoman Marisel Hernandez.So far, the state says 700,000 applications for mail-in ballots have already been received, with a quarter-million of those from Chicago alone. To put that in perspective, the 2018 mid-terms had 430,000 total mail-in ballot requests statewide, which was a record.