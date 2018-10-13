WATCH LIVE: March to the Polls to encourage women, young voters Saturday

POLITICS

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Tens of thousands of people are expected to take to the streets in Chicago today for the March to the Polls.

The event is a push to get women and young voters to make their voices heard on Election Day.
Women's March Chicago plans rally, march for Saturday to focus on first-time voters
In anticipation of thousands of participants in the Chicago Women's March to the Polls, the city has announced a number of street closures for the rally and march, as well as information on meeting spots, march routes and transportation.


A rally before the march included speakers and live music. Candidates and campaign representatives also attended.

Speakers at the rally addressed the importance of voting, income inequality, gun violence, women's rights and education affordability.

Videos from Hillary Clinton and Elizabeth Warren were also played for rally attendees.

Musicians performed for the crowd between speakers.

The Baby Trump balloon also made an appearance among the crowd.

The Baby Trump balloon made an appearance at the March to the Polls.



March organizers plan to begin the march to Federal Plaza at 12:30 p.m. and reach the Board of Elections early voting site.

Chicago Board of Elections officials said many people are voting by mail. Many of the voters who choose that option are women.

"We are aiming to open the doors of government, to allow a new generation of leaders that will represent our voices in our communities," said Alex Boutrous of Chicago Votes.

Earlier in 2018, the Women's March in Chicago had approximately 250,000 participants.
