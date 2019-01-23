Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates

Republican President Donald Trump officially formed his 2020 presidential campaign in 2017 and is expected (though not guaranteed) to clinch the GOP nomination, but the field is still wide open for Democrats and independent candidates hoping to run against him.
Several Democrats, including billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, have declined to run in 2020.
Here's a running list of just some of the candidates likely to vie for the Democratic nomination.
Major potential candidates who launched exploratory committees or formally announced their candidacy
Sen. Kamala Harris
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) officially launched her run by making the announcement on Good Morning America on Martin Luther King Day.
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) officially launched her run by making the announcement on Good Morning America on Martin Luther King Day.
"The American people deserve to have someone who is going to fight for them...and put them in front of self-interest," she said.
Harris has served as a senator since 2017 after previously serving as the district attorney of San Francisco and California's attorney general.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Warren announced on Dec. 31, 2018, the formation of an exploratory committee, the first major step toward launching a widely anticipated campaign for the presidency.
Warren burst onto the national scene a decade ago during the financial crisis with calls for greater consumer protections. She quickly became one of the party's more prominent liberals even as she sometimes fought with Obama administration officials over their response to the market turmoil.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
After initially denying plans to run, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said in November that she was considering a 2020 bid for president. On Jan. 15, she announced that she had launched an exploratory committee for a 2020 bid.
Is Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand going to run for president?— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 12, 2018
"I'm thinking about it," she tells @TheView. https://t.co/CFdzczE0fE pic.twitter.com/lCM4X22RU8
"What Pres. Trump has been putting into this country is so disturbing, so divisive, so dark. I believe that I've been called to fight as hard as I possibly can to restore that moral integrity, that moral decency. I'm thinking about it," she said on "The View" when asked about her 2020 plans.
Gillibrand easily won re-election to her Senate seat in 2018 with more than $10.6 million in campaign money left over that she could funnel toward a presidential bid. She is reportedly looking at basing a potential 2020 campaign in Troy, New York, a small upstate city on the banks of the Hudson River, according to multiple people familiar with the discussions.
Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro
Former Obama administration housing chief Julian Castro officially kicked off his presidential campaign on Jan. 12.
Castro, the Democratic former mayor of San Antonio who served in President Barack Obama's second term, told Nevada Democrats Jan. 8 that as a presidential candidate, he's going to be talking about improving public education, equal treatment under the criminal justice system and addressing what he called the existential threat of climate change.
Former Rep. John Delaney
The three-term Maryland legislator announced his intention to run for the presidency back in 2017 and has since run multiple television ads in battleground Iowa. He visited each of Iowa's 99 counties in 2018, according to the AP.
Despite the nationalization of more recent presidential campaigns, Delaney has been taking a chapter from previous Iowa Cinderella stories. As a little-known Georgia governor, Jimmy Carter famously crisscrossed Iowa to emerge as a rising star in 1976.
West Virginia State Sen. Richard Ojeda
Richard Ojeda, a retired Army paratrooper and West Virginia lawmaker, has announced his resignation from the state Senate and intention to run for president. The tattooed veteran carries a populist message in a district reeling from lost coal jobs.
Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
Andrew Yang filed a statement of candidacy in 2017. Yang is the founder of Venture for America, an organization focused on job creation in several cities across America. His campaign platform is focused on creating an "America of opportunity, freedom, equality, and abundance."
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
Gabbard said in a CNN interview slated to air on Jan. 12 that she will formally announce her bid for the Democratic Party's nomination for president in the coming week.
The 37-year-old Iraq War veteran is the first Hindu elected to Congress and the first member born in the U.S. territory of American Samoa. She has visited early primary and caucus states New Hampshire and Iowa in recent months and has written a memoir that's due to be published in May.
Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana
Democrat Pete Buttigieg, the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said Jan. 23 he's forming an exploratory committee for a 2020 presidential bid.
Buttigieg has touted his work to improve his city of 100,000 residents as he's prepared for a jump from local politics to a presidential campaign. He's also said Democrats could benefit from a new generation of leaders as they try to unseat Trump in 2020.
Buttigieg is a Rhodes scholar who was first elected mayor of his hometown in 2011 at age 29, making him the youngest mayor of a U.S. city with at least 100,000 residents. A lieutenant in the Navy Reserve, he served a tour in Afghanistan in 2014.
Other high-profile potential candidates
Former Vice President Joe Biden
As he considers running for president, Joe Biden is talking with friends and longtime supporters about whether, at 76, he's too old to seek the White House, several sources who have spoken with the former Democratic vice president told the Associated Press in December.
The discussions suggest Biden is aware that his age may be the biggest hurdle to launching another bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, especially in an era when many in the party yearn for a new generation of leadership. If Biden runs against Trump in the general election, either would be the oldest president ever elected.
Biden will reportedly announce whether or not he plans to run by the end of January.
Former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke
The outgoing Texas congressman's team said in December that he has no timeline or roadmap for deciding if he'd like to parlay a surprisingly close loss to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz into a White House try. People close to O'Rourke insist he hasn't expanded staff or lined up consultants even as the interest in him intensifies. They say he's spoken to top Democratic donors, but describe such discussions as fact-finding missions, researching the logistics of a possible run rather than securing assurances that coming campaign cash would go to him and not others.
Sen. Bernie Sanders
2016 presidential contender Sen. Bernie Sanders has emerged as one of the early favorites in the opening phase of the 2020 campaign. Sanders, who was active on the midterm campaign trail as he endorsed liberal candidates around the country, has recently said that he is still considering a second run in 2020.
Sen. Cory Booker
Sen. Cory Booker is among more than a dozen Democrats weighing 2020 presidential campaigns who have already begun testing their ability to connect with Iowans. Notably, Booker paced the stage at an Iowa Democratic Party fall banquet, repeatedly quoting Martin Luther King in a sermon-like speech to 1,200 of the state's most influential party activists, officials and donors in October.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar
"I am just still thinking about this, talking to people. I'm sorry to say, I have no announcement for you on your show," Klobuchar, a senator from Minnesota, told ABC on Nov. 25, 2018.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
Could the 2008 and 2016 presidential hopeful launch another campaign? Back in October, Clinton said once again that she did not want to run again, though she added, "I'd like to be president."
She'd previously said she would not run again following her loss in 2016, though one of her former advisers predicted in a November Wall Street Journal op-ed that Clinton "will come full circle" and "fight this out until the last dog dies."
"She won't let a little thing like two stunning defeats stand in the way of her claim to the White House," Mark Penn wrote.
