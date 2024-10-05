Man shot to death in Portage Park: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was fatally shot on the city's Northwest Side early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Portage Park neighborhood's 5600-block of West Addison Street around 4:15 a.m.

A person in a black sedan dropped off a 20-year-old man who had been shot in his right hip, police said.

The victim was listed in critical condition and later died.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

No one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

