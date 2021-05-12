Posen hit-and-run: Balloon release honors grandmother killed while leaving church on Mother's Day

By
Grandmother, 62, killed in Posen hit-and-run while leaving church

POSEN, Ill. (WLS) -- A balloon release was held Tuesday to remember a grandmother killed in a hit-and-run crash in south suburban Posen over the weekend.

Annette Odneal was just leaving church when a car slammed into hers, killing her. Now, her family is struggling to get by without her.

"And my kids, my son my daughter and my grandkids, she won't ever see them grow up and be grown," said O.B. Odneal, her husband. "It's horrible. It's just horrible. They tore the family apart."

The 62-year-old grandmother, mother, and retired nurse was pulling away from her beloved Posen church Sunday afternoon with plans to spend Mother's Day with her daughter.

RELATED | Grandmother, 62, killed in Posen hit-and-run while leaving church on Mother's Day

Seconds later, police say a stolen car slammed into Odneal's SUV, pinning her inside the vehicle.

"The impact was grave. It was a severe hit. My opinion - I'm a retired policeman - I would say he had to be doing 80+ mph," Posen Mayor Frank Podbielniak said.

Home security video shows the alleged suspects ran from the scene after the crash. One of them was hurt and was being carried by the others.

"People came forward today that were in the vehicle with their attorneys," said Detective Sgt. Ryan Grab, Posen Police Dept.

Police said the 17-year-old driver of the stolen car that they believe is responsible for the fatal accident was expected to be released from the hospital Tuesday.

"He's not going to run away," Podbielniak said. "Our detectives have been in contact with his attorney."

Still, it won't bring a deeply religious and well-loved wife, mother and grandmother back to the people who miss her most.
