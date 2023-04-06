Posen police: Truck driver critically wounded in road rage shooting

POSEN, Ill. (WLS) -- A truck driver was critically wounded in a road rage shooting in south suburban Posen Thursday morning, police said.
Police said both drivers were going westbound on 147th Street when the shooting occurred near I-57 at around 2:30 a.m.
The60-year-old truck driver was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in critical condition.
Police are looking for the driver of a four-door sedan last seen going south on I-57.
Further details were not immediately available.
