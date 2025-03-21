1 charged after Bedford Park police squad car, USPS truck, stolen

A suspect stole a Bedford Park police squad car and a U.S. Postal Service truck before hitting a mother and her two children Wednesday in Bridgeview.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been charged after a Bedford Park police squad car and a USPS truck were stolen on Wednesday, Bridgeview police said.

The video in this story is from a previous report

Miguel Alvarado, 36, has been charged with aggravated possession of a stolen vehicle and two counts of aggravated reckless driving.

Bridgeview police said additional charges are expected by other municipalities.

The incident began when police said a Bedford Park police squad car was stolen while officers were responding to a call for service around 2:45 p.m. in the 6800-block of South Archer Road

Bedford Park police said the suspect gained access to one of their patrol vehicles and drove away. The vehicle was later found unattended near 97th Place and Avon Avenue in Chicago Ridge.

Bridgeview police said the suspect left the Bedford Park police squad car after it became disabled. Police said he then located a U.S. Postal Service truck and forcibly stole the vehicle from a postal worker.

Following the vehicular hijacking, the suspect then drove northbound on Roberts Road before hitting a vehicle occupied by a family of three, including a mother and her children, ages 4 and 7, Bridgeview police said.

The children were transported to a hospital in stable condition.