Pedestrian critically injured on West Side, Chicago police say

Chicago police investigate a crash on Pulaski Road in the Lawndale neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian was injured in a crash in the Lawndale neighborhood Friday morning, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 5:58 a.m. in the 1500-block of South Pulaski Road.

Police said a female victim was in the crosswalk when she was struck by a 24-year-old man traveling northbound on Pulaski in an SUV.

The driver continued north and was not on the scene when officers arrived, police said.

The victim suffered multiple injuries and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The CPD Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.

