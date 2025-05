1 in custody after West Side police chase: VIDEO

A Chicago police chase ended with one person in custody near Polk and Ogden, not far from the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center, on Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dramatic moments unfolded on the city's West Side on Friday.

Police chased and eventually tracked down a suspect in a crime.

It happened near West Polk Street and West Ogden Avenue, not far from the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center.

One person was taken into custody, and police were searching for others involved.

ABC7 is working to learn what they were wanted for.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.