No. 1 draft picks in NHL history: Schaefer, Celebrini, more

The Montreal Canadiens made history on June 5, 1963, selecting Garry Monahan with the No. 1 overall pick in the first-ever NHL draft.
Monahan scored 285 points (116 goals and 169 assists) over 12 seasons in the NHL, but only 14 of his 748 career games came in a Canadiens uniform. After spending just two seasons in Montreal, Monahan went on to play for the Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks.
In the 2025 NHL draft, the New York Islanderschose Matthew Schaefer with their No. 1 pick.
Here's a list of the No. 1 overall picks in the history of the NHL draft:
2025: Matthew Schaefer, New York Islanders
2024: Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks
2023: Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks
2022: Juraj Slafkovsky, Montreal Canadiens
2021: Owen Power, Buffalo Sabres
2020: Alexis Lafreniere, New York Rangers
2019: Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils
2018: Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres
2017: Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils
2016: Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
2015: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
2014: Aaron Ekblad, Florida Panthers
2013: Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
2012: Nail Yakupov, Edmonton Oilers
2011: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Edmonton Oilers
2010: Taylor Hall, Edmonton Oilers
2009: John Tavares, New York Islanders
2008: Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning
2007: Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
2006: Erik Johnson, St. Louis Blues
2005: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
2004: Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
2003: Marc-Andre Fleury, Pittsburgh Penguins
2002: Rick Nash, Columbus Blue Jackets
2001: Ilya Kovalchuk, Atlanta Thrashers
2000: Rick DiPietro, New York Islanders
1999: Patrik Stefan, Atlanta Thrashers
1998: Vincent Lecavalier, Tampa Bay Lightning
1997: Joe Thornton, Boston Bruins
1996: Chris Phillips, Ottawa Senators
1995: Bryan Berard, Ottawa Senators
1994: Ed Jovanovski, Florida Panthers
1993: Alexandre Daigle, Ottawa Senators
1992: Roman Hamrlik, Tampa Bay Lightning
1991: Eric Lindros, Quebec Nordiques
1990: Owen Nolan, Quebec Nordiques
1989: Mats Sundin, Quebec Nordiques
1988: Mike Modano, Minnesota North Stars
1987: Pierre Turgeon, Buffalo Sabres
1986: Joe Murphy, Detroit Red Wings
1985: Wendel Clark, Toronto Maple Leafs
1984: Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins
1983: Brian Lawton, Minnesota North Stars
1982: Gord Kluzak, Boston Bruins
1981: Dale Hawerchuk, Winnipeg Jets
1980: Doug Wickenheiser, Montreal Canadiens
1979: Rob Ramage, Colorado Rockies
1978: Bobby Smith, Minnesota North Stars
1977: Dale McCourt, Detroit Red Wings
1976: Rick Green, Washington Capitals
1975: Mel Bridgman, Philadelphia Flyers
1974: Greg Joly, Washington Capitals
1973: Denis Potvin, New York Islanders
1972: Billy Harris, New York Islanders
1971: Guy Lafleur, Montreal Canadiens
1970: Gilbert Perreault, Buffalo Sabres
1969: Rejean Houle, Montreal Canadiens
1968: Michel Plasse, Montreal Canadiens
1967: Rick Pagnutti, Los Angeles Kings
1966: Barry Gibbs, Boston Bruins
1965: Andre Veilleux, New York Rangers
1964: Claude Gauthier, Detroit Red Wings
1963: Garry Monahan, Montreal Canadiens
Check out ESPN's NHL hub page, which featuresscores, stats, standings,schedules and more.