1 fatally shot by McHenry County deputy during barricade situation, sheriff's office says

UNINCORPORATED CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- A person was fatally shot by a McHenry County Sheriff's deputy during a barricade situation in unincorporated Crystal Lake Thursday, the McHenry County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies were dispatched at about 4:23 p.m. to the 300-block of Briarwood Road for a reported domestic dispute.
The sheriff's office said deputies made contact with an armed man who barricaded himself inside a residence.
A SWAT hostage and negotiation team was brought in an effort to get the suspect out safely, but was unsuccessful and the armed person was shot by a deputy and pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.
The investigation has been turned over to the Major Investigation Assistance Team (MIAT) in conjunction with the McHenry County State's Attorney's Office.