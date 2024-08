1 killed in I-57 crash on South Side, Illinois State Police say

Illinois State Police said one person was killed in a crash on I-57 on the South Side Tuesday night.

Illinois State Police said one person was killed in a crash on I-57 on the South Side Tuesday night.

Illinois State Police said one person was killed in a crash on I-57 on the South Side Tuesday night.

Illinois State Police said one person was killed in a crash on I-57 on the South Side Tuesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed in a crash on I-57 on the South Side Tuesday night, Illinois State Police said.

The crash occurred at about 11:43 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-57 between Halsted and 103rd streets.

Police said one person was killed in the crash that involved at least one vehicle.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out the latest conditions on our live traffic map

The scene was cleared by around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.