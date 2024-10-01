1 killed after being ejected from car in McKinley Park crash, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a man was killed after being ejected from his vehicle in a crash on Ashland Ave. in McKinley Park Tuesday morning.

Chicago police said a man was killed after being ejected from his vehicle in a crash on Ashland Ave. in McKinley Park Tuesday morning.

Chicago police said a man was killed after being ejected from his vehicle in a crash on Ashland Ave. in McKinley Park Tuesday morning.

Chicago police said a man was killed after being ejected from his vehicle in a crash on Ashland Ave. in McKinley Park Tuesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed after being ejected from his vehicle in a crash in the McKinley Park neighborhood Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The crash occurred at about 1:58 a.m. in the 3500-block of South Ashland Avenue.

Police said a man was driving a black Lexus SUV north on Ashland Avenue when he failed to stop at a red light and struck a Kia SUV.

The driver of the Lexus was ejected from the car and hit a building, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A male passenger in the Lexus was injured in the leg and the driver of the Kia was injured in the hand, with both being transported to hospitals.

The CPD Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.

