1 killed in rollover crash on Chinatown Feeder Ramp, Illinois State Police say

Illinois State Police said a person was killed in a rollover crash on the Chinatown Feeder Ramp Thursday morning.

Illinois State Police said a person was killed in a rollover crash on the Chinatown Feeder Ramp Thursday morning.

Illinois State Police said a person was killed in a rollover crash on the Chinatown Feeder Ramp Thursday morning.

Illinois State Police said a person was killed in a rollover crash on the Chinatown Feeder Ramp Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was killed in a rollover crash on the Chinatown Feeder Ramp Thursday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The crash occurred at about 1 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 at Cermak.

Police said the sole occupant of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

All northbound and southbound lanes to Cermak were closed for hours as police investigated.