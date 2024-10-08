1 person critically injured in fire at Evanston home: officials

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was critically injured in a fire at a north suburban home on Monday evening, officials said.

An Evanston Fire Department spokesperson said firefighters responded to a building in the 2600-block of Harrison Street around 6 p.m.

When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the building, and people were evacuating.

Chopper 7 was over the scene around 6:30 p.m. and captured video of crews working on the roof as smoke came out of windows.

Firefighters rescued a person from the building's second floor. That person, who suffered severe burns, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

No firefighters were injured.

Two people were displaced, and the American Red Cross has been contacted to help the displaced residents by providing shelter and support services.

Residents can call or text 847-448-4311 for more information. Residents can also dial 3-1-1 in Evanston for assistance.