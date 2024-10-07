Chicago-area woman describes moment kibbutz came under fire during October 7th attack on Israel

More than 1.2K people are expected to gather in the north suburbs at an observance marking the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Deborah Ben Aderet, a local woman, was living in Israel when her kibbutz came under fire last October.

"We heard rapid gunfire outside my daughter's bedroom window. Close. And we started getting messages from the security of our kibbutz that there have been ground infiltrations," Ben Aderet said.

Roughly 1,200 others, mostly Israelis, lost their lives. Ben Aderet said her husband was never called to serve in the reserves, and her family was unarmed on the day of the attacks.

"He took out kitchen knives in case we had, he had to literally defend, defend us against a ground invasion, invaders, terrorists coming into our home," Ben Aderet said.

More than 1,200 people are expected to gather in the north suburbs on Monday night at an observance marking the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

Jewish United Fund Lonnie President and CEO Lonnie Nasatir says there will be a wide range of emotions for the people expected at the memorial event.

"It's an opportunity for us to come together as one with a strong collective voice, mourn the loss, but also hope for a better future," Nasatir said.

Many Jewish people calling this a day of mourning but also one of unity as this tragedy has truly galvanized the community.

On Monday evening, the grandmother and the aunt of Hersh Goldberg-Polin spoke to reporters about their family's ordeal.

Goldberg-Polin, whose parents are from the Chicago area, died at the hands of Hamas at the age of 23 a little more than five weeks ago after being held hostage for nearly 11 months.

He was kidnapped at the Nova music festival on October 7th in southern Israel. His family, who advocated for his release, have become among the loudest and clearest voices during the ongoing hostage crisis.

Reporters on Monday evening also heard from Shahar Gabay, an Israeli citizen who survived that attack at that music festival, and he spoke of narrowly escaping death.

"Some people were hiding. Some people were running, and each decision I took was, could change everything," Gabay said.

Nasatir says for many decades, Jewish people have lived in America largely without having to worry about antisemitism, safe in their identities.

"The last year or so has been the stark reminder that things can change, and they can change quickly, and that's why it's important for us to again, call out antisemitism," Nasatir said. "We as Jews in Chicago are feeling a tad vulnerable. On the other hand, we're also very much hopeful that we will turn the tide, and that Israel will be strong, and the Jewish community will continue to flourish here in Chicago and throughout the rest of this country."

Meanwhile, fir those like Ben Aderet, with direct ties to Israel, the impact of October 7th is felt every day. She moved back to the Chicago area with her daughters. Her husband is not American and is still living in Israel because of his job.

"He said, while he feels safe, it's not fun. He sits in and watches TV and hears war. So, it's not over. It's not been over. My Israeli friends are exhausted," Ben Aderet said.

Gabay says he was reborn on October 7th and gained his life back, because escaping death taught him the value of life.

Other people directly impacted by the October 7th attacks are expected to share their stories Monday night.