Infant dies in car crash, fire in LaPorte County, Indiana, officials say

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- An infant died in a car crash and fire Friday in northwest Indiana, officials said.

The crash happened around 1:09 p.m. in the 11500 west block of CR 400 North in in LaPorte County.

Deputies responded to the crash, where they discovered a car engulfed in flames with a 10-month-old child inside.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, and the child was later pronounced dead, officials said.

No further information was immediately available.