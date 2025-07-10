11 injured after Blue Island police pursuit leads to crash involving Pace bus in Chicago: officials

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- At least 11 people were injured after a south suburban police pursuit led to crash involving a Pace bus and three other vehicles on Chicago's Far South Side

The crash happened near South Halsted Street and West Vermont Street in West Pullman, Chicago police said.

Officers from the Blue Island Police Department were attempting to a stop a vehicle that alleged blew a red light when the vehicle fled and the officers pursued, a Blue Island spokesperson said.

The vehicle crashed into a Pace bus, and two other vehicle were also involved in the crash, police said.

At least 11 people were injured, and it was not yet known what their conditions were, the Blue Island spokesperson said.

No further information was immediately available as police continue to investigate.