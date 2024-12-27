11 teens charged in 2 attacks in Mt. Prospect after victims lured with dating app, police say

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (WLS) -- Nearly a dozen juveniles are charged in connection with two violent incidents over the summer.

Police said the teens allegedly used an online dating app to arrange to meet a person in the 900-block of West Lincoln Street and at 606 Northwest Highway.

A 41 year old and 23 year old man reported being abused by the group of teens and having their vehicles damaged.

Eleven juveniles took part in one or both incidents, police said.

Police said one of the offenders yelled a racial and another derogatory term, resulting in that juvenile suspect to also be charged with two counts of hate crime.

Police said some of the teens said they got the idea through a viral social media trend.

. "We are asking parents to take these incidents as an opportunity to talk with their teenage children about the seriousness of actively participating in these types of trends they see on social media," said Police Chief Michael Eterno.