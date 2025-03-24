11-year-old charged in beating death of dog in Mississippi

Petal police arrested an 11-year-old after they said the boy allegedly attacked and later killed a family's pet dog.

Chico was part of the Roberts family for seven years. He was found dead behind the family's business in Petal, Mississippi.

"Petal Police Department did receive a call in reference to a dog being attacked by what appeared to be a large stick," Petal police Det. Daniel Klem said.

Video footage from a neighbor allegedly shows a young 11-year-old boy walk up and attack the dog several times.

"He just came down the road Monday, and I guess saw our dog and decided he was an easy target and brutally beat him to death," owner Timber Roberts said. "It was very brutal, and he meant to do it."

The boy was later arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty, Detective Klem said. Because of his age, the child won't be prosecuted as an adult.

Police said the boy was in town visiting his grandmother. The grandmother was charged with neglect.

"She apparently was unable to provide adequate supervision of a child of that age that led to a delinquent act by the child," Det. Klem said.

Roberts now petitioning for stronger protections under Mississippi's "Buddy's Law."

The 2022 law requires psychiatric evaluations for children who torture or kill domesticated animals in the state.

"I don't know what he can do to other animals or in the future do to a human being," Roberts said.

Police said the boy was not from the Petal area. It's unclear if he has a history of abusing animals.

