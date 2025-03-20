12-year-old boy Jonathan Shin missing from Buffalo Grove

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A search is underway Thursday for a missing child from Buffalo Grove.
Police said 12-year-old Jonathan Shin disappeared while walking his dog Wednesday night.
The dog was returned to Shin's family by a neighbor after being found loose.
Police said Shin was last seen leaving his home on Newton Court around 8 p.m.
The boy is five-foot tall and weights about 90 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a Nike sweatshirt and black sweatpants.
Anyone who has seen Jonathan or has information that may help in his search is asked to call 911 or 847-459-2560