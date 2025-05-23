13-year-old California girl fights off attacker using jiu-jitsu

The girl was able to run home and is safe, but Carmel police need help identifying her attacker.

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. -- Police in Carmel are looking for a suspect in the attempted assault of a teenager. Authorities say a man tried to attack a 13-year-old about two weeks ago, but she was able to fend him off using jiu-jitsu.

A walk home from school turned into a terrifying moment for a Carmel-by-the-Sea 13-year-old girl when she was face-to-face with a man trying to physically assault her.

"Halfway home, and a gentleman was standing in between two cars and he stepped out to punch her in the face," says Sensei Michael Blackburn.

For three years, she has been attending jiu-jitsu classes with Sensei Michael Blackburn at the Carmel Youth Center. She took what she learned in class into real life to escape her attacker.

"She punched him, she got him in a headlock, kneed him a couple of times, spun him around, threw him on the ground. She had stepped on his foot doing all this, and when she threw him on the ground, he broke his ankle," said Sensei Blackburn.

The girl was able to run home and is safe, but with her attacker still on the loose, her family and police have asked to keep her identity anonymous.

Carmel police say they do not have a solid lead on the man yet, but have released a sketch of what they believe he looks like.

Carmel police shared this sketch of a suspect who attempted to attack a 13-year-old girl in Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif. Carmel Police/KSBW

For Sensei Blackburn, it is heartbreaking to know his student was put in this situation, but he is grateful she knew how to defend herself.

"I told her we were proud of her, and she did exactly as she was supposed to do," said Sensei Blackburn. "You have to fight in class like you're going to protect yourself on the street."

The 13-year-old girl is hoping her story serves as a reminder to other young women that knowing self-defense can save your life.