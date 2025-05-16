14-year-old boy graduates from Lewis University in Romeoville

Benjamin Bamburac, a 14-year-old boy who is already a college student, has graduated from Lewis University in Romeoville.

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A 14-year-old boy is making Chicago Proud. He's graduating from college Friday night.

The young genius was already studying calculus at 5 years old.

His graduation attire was about the smallest size they could find, but then there is normally not much need for a cap and gown for a 14 year old.

He's still a couple years away from being able to get a driver's license, but Benjamin Bamburac planned to walk across the Lewis University stage Friday night to receive a double degree in math and computer science.

"I'm very glad," Benjamin Bamburac said. "That means I get done with all of the studying and degrees. So that means I can save time for other things later when I'm older."

He was already studying calculus at 5 years old. The public school told his parents he would be wasting his time in grade school. So, he was home schooled, where he tested out of high school and junior college by the time he was 10.

His father, Djordje Bamburac, started college in the former country Yugoslavia, but never finished.

"I didn't teach him that," Djordje Bamburac said. "He did it by himself. I don't teach him that."

Benjamin Bamburac is the youngest graduate in Lewis University history. At an age when most kids are in middle school, he was taking advanced college courses with much older students. It was a challenge for him and his professors.

"We had to make sure it's an inclusive environment for him," Lewis University's Safwan Omari, Phd., said.

He finished with a 3.9 grade point average, living at home rather than on-campus.

Benjamin Bamburac is already taking classes for his master's degree, which he expects to receive next year at this time. After that, he wants to start a career, possibly doing research in artificial intelligence.

He said he's not into social media or sports.

After the graduation ceremony, Benny plans to spend time relaxing with family vacation followed by lounging in the pool.