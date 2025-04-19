24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
14-year-old boy falls into Starved Rock canyon: officials

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, April 19, 2025 12:31AM
DEER PARK TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- A 14-year-old boy fell into a canyon at Starved Rock Thursday evening, fire officials said.

The boy, from the Hinckley or Big Rock area, fell about 20 to 30 feet into LaSalle Canyon about 5 p.m., Utica fire officials said.

The boy was rescued from the canyon and taken to the Illinois River, where a boat from Ottawa River Rescue took him to an ambulance.

He was eventually flown via helicopter to Loyola Medical Center, and remained stable, officials said.

It was not immediately clear how the boy fell into the canyon.

Earlier this month, a young child and his mother fell into another canyon at Starved Rock. Their injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening.

