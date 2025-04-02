7-year-old boy, mother fall at Starved Rock State Park, Utica fire officials say

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A young child and his mother fell at Starved Rock State Park on Tuesday evening, Utica fire officials said.

The Utica Fire Department and emergency medical services responded to French Canyon just after 6 p.m.

Crews found two people, a 7-year-old boy and his 37-year-old mother, at the bottom of the canyon. They had fallen 25-30 feet.

The boy's father had climbed down into the canyon.

The crews rescued the boy and his mother, who were both were conscious and stable. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The fall is believed to be accidental, fire officials said.

Officials did not immediately provide further information

Editorial note: This story originally said the boy's father also fell, according to information from an Illinois Department of Natural Resources spokesperson.

