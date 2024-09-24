Streeterville building constructed after Chicago fire should not be torn down: architecture critic

A 150-year-old Streeterville building built on Erie Street after the Chicago fire should not be torn down, architecture critic Lee Bey said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 150-year-old building in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood could be torn down weeks from now.

The four-story cream-colored building was one of the first structures built after the Chicago fire.

The deadline to save it is fast approaching.

That is the subject of the latest Sun-Times column by ABC7 Chicago architecture critic Lee Bey, who joined ABC7 Monday to talk more about it.

Bey said the Landmarks Commission must protect the building at 161 E. Erie St.

He also talked about the ongoing reconstruction of the former state of Illinois building in the Loop, the Thompson Center.

Read Bey's column here.