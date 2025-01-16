The $7 billion project to redevelop the area around the United Center could reshape the Near West Side over the next decade

1901 Project proposal by United Center owners to go before Chicago Plan Commission

The owners of the United Center pitched a $7 billion plan, called the 1901 Project, to upgrade the Near West Side neighborhood.

The owners of the United Center pitched a $7 billion plan, called the 1901 Project, to upgrade the Near West Side neighborhood.

The owners of the United Center pitched a $7 billion plan, called the 1901 Project, to upgrade the Near West Side neighborhood.

The owners of the United Center pitched a $7 billion plan, called the 1901 Project, to upgrade the Near West Side neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The proposed 1901 project may be taking the next step Thursday morning.

The video in this story is from a previous report

The owners of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks will detail their proposed 1901 Project for the Chicago Plan Commission Thursday morning.

The $7 billion project to redevelop the area around the United Center could reshape the city's Near West Side over the next decade.

The development would happen in several phases with phase one expected to be complete by 2028. That phase includes a 6,000-seat theater-style music hall, hotel, and parking garages.

RELATED: United Center owners pitch $7B investment called 1901 Project to revitalize neighborhood

Next phases call for a series of residential and retail properties for commercial use.

The project needs approval from the plan commission to move toward for final City Council approval.

During community meetings over the summer, some people who live around the UC shared concerns over gentrification.

RELATED: Neighbors concerned over gentrification in 1901 Project proposed by United Center owners

Organizers say the project would create thousands of new jobs.

If all goes well, groundbreaking could begin this spring.

Wednesday's plan commission hearing is set for 10 a.m. at City Hall.