United Center owners' $7B investment pitch includes hotels, residential building for Near West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The owners of the United Center pitched a $7-billion plan to upgrade the neighborhood.

It's called the 1901 Project, and it is being sold as a transformational multi-billion-dollar neighborhood investment that would change the face of the entire area surrounding the United Center.

If approved, it would represent the largest private investment in Chicago's Near West Side, according to planners.

The 55 acres mega-project would redevelop all of the surface lots using the land to build a music hall, a hotel, and a park, along with retail and residential buildings.

If approved, it would create a year-round retail and entertainment center that will resemble the redevelopment of Wrigley Field to bring people in earlier and keep them later on game and concerts nights.

"Its bittersweet to stand here nearly a year from the day my dad left us," said President and CEO of the Chicago Blackhawks Danny Wirtz. "A city that has been so good to us."

The development team added it is also in talks with the CTA regarding the possibility of building out an additional station to accommodate increased population density.

The plan would, according to organizers, create 63,000 jobs and 13,000 permanent jobs.

It would also take about ten years to complete.

All plans depend on approval from city council. If given the green light. Groundbreaking could begin as soon as next Spring.