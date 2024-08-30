Val and Ryan talk Margie's Candies, Tyrese Gibson's new movie '1992' and other films in theaters

Val and Ryan catch up and talk about the latest topics for Host Chat.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, it is Labor Day weekend, which means the school season has officially begun!

Top 10 reasons to pick up the phone

If you're like Ryan, you probably don't enjoy having long conversations on the phone. Texting does exist for a reason, after all! But a poll found the 10 most acceptable times to make or receive a phone call.

What type of friend are you?

A TikToker from North Carolina is going viral for listing her friends as either Type A, Type B, Type C or Type D. After hearing what they mean, what Type of friend are you?

Tyrese Gibson

Val was joined by actor and singer Tyrese Gibson as he talked about his new film, "1992." In the movie, Gibson plays a father trying to rebuild his life and relationship with his son amid the turbulent Los Angeles riots in 1992.

The film was produced in part by famed rapper Snoop Dogg and will be legendary actor Ray Liotta's last film.

"1992" is playing in theaters now.

Margie's Candies

Margie's Candies is a tried-and-true Chicago original.

If you're a Chicagoan, chances are you've experienced the decadent pleasures of Margie's, an old- fashioned ice cream and candy restaurant.

Margie's Candies is a tried-and-true Chicago original. People wait in line all year long to get a taste of creamy ice cream ladled with handmade fudge and caramel, or scrumptious homemade pecan terrapins, chocolate covered marshmallows or taffy apples, all made from scratch.

The caramel is stirred to perfection right on location. After the caramel is silky smooth and cooled, the terrapins and other candies are created with chocolate and pecans right across the street.

Longtime customers are plentiful.

Margie's has a storied history of celebrity visits including movie star Kim Novak, gangster Al Capone, actress Meryl Streep, former Chicago Cubs star Carlos Zambrano and last but not least, the Beatles.

A customer who has been coming to Margie's for more than three decades, discovered the Beatles had once eaten there on their trip to Chicago in the 60s. He then planned to sit in a different seat each time he visited the restaurant in order to proclaim, "I sat and ate ice cream at the same place the Beatles did!"

Margie's was started by Greek immigrant Peter George Poulos and his wife over 100 years ago; 1921 to be exact. Their daughter Margie worked at the restaurant into her 90s.

One customer recalled how Margie knew if one of her regulars was having a bad day, because an extra scoop of ice cream or chocolate would magically appear on their plate.

The fourth generation of the Poulos family now runs the restaurant. Manager Maria Gomez said people love coming back to Margie's because it's a great memory in a venue that never changes much.

Whether it was a first date or a marriage proposal that happened there, when customers return many years later, they find a sweet memory, preserved.

Roeper's Reviews: Spend or save?

Which movies should you spend your money?

"Only Murders in the Building: Season 4" - SPEND

HULU's hit show "Only Murders in the Building" is back for Season 4, and it's added even more big names to the already star-studded cast.

"The Wasp" - SPEND

"The Wasp" is a psychological thriller where a woman tries to hire her estranged childhood friend to kill her abusive husband.

"Reagan" - SAVE

Actor Dennis Quaid plays "Reagan" in a biographical drama about the 40th U.S. President.

"Slingshot" - SPEND

Casey Affleck and Lawrence Fishburne star in "Slingshot," as a group of astronauts trying to reach Jupiter's moon.

"The Sandlot" 30th anniversary meet & greet

Ryan will be hosting a Q&A with most of the original cast!

It's the 30th anniversary of the beloved movie "The Sandlot," and Ryan will be hosting a Q &A with most of the original cast!

The Sandlot Meet and Greet is Sunday, Sept. 1 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. It'll be held at Sluggers Sports Bar in Wrigleyville, and all the proceeds will be going to a really good cause!

It's all to benefit researching a cure for SMARD, a rare spinal muscular disease typically found among infants and children.

You can purchase tickets to this great event all while supporting a terrific cause by clicking here.