2 $1M winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois, lottery says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two $1 million winning Powerball tickets for Wednesday's drawing were sold in Illinois, the Illinois Lottery said.

Both winning tickets matched all five numbers, 5-9-25-28-69. The Powerball number was 5.

One of the winning tickets was purchased online at IllinoisLottery.com.

The other was sold at Youmax Liquor & Grocery Store at 2222 W. Devon Avenue Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood.

Youmaz Liquor and Grocery Store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The same store sold a $25,000 winning scratch-off ticket last April.

