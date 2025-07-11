24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
2 $1M winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois, lottery says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, July 11, 2025 2:18PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two $1 million winning Powerball tickets for Wednesday's drawing were sold in Illinois, the Illinois Lottery said.

Both winning tickets matched all five numbers, 5-9-25-28-69. The Powerball number was 5.

One of the winning tickets was purchased online at IllinoisLottery.com.

The other was sold at Youmax Liquor & Grocery Store at 2222 W. Devon Avenue Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood.

Youmaz Liquor and Grocery Store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The same store sold a $25,000 winning scratch-off ticket last April.

