Taylor Swift shows in Vienna canceled after 2 arrested for allegedly planning terror plot

Taylor Swift's three concerts in Vienna this week have been canceled after two suspects were arrested for allegedly plotting a terror attack, authorities said.

"We have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone's safety," a message from Barracuda Music said. "All tickets will be automatically refunded."

The cancellation comes hours after authorities announced a 19-year-old Austrian citizen was arrested Wednesday morning and a second suspect was arrested in the afternoon.

The suspects allegedly radicalized themselves online, Franz Ruf, director-general for public safety in the Ministry of the Interior, said at a press conference. The 19-year-old suspect allegedly pledged allegiance to the leader of the Islamic State in the beginning of July, Ruf said.

Vienna was a target of their planned attack and the 19-year-old suspect had a particular focus on Swift's Vienna concert, Ruf said.

The pop star had concerts scheduled in Vienna this Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Before the shows were canceled, Ruf said security at the concerts would be increased. The shows were expected to draw 65,000 concertgoers per day, with an additional 10,000 to 15,000 fans outside of the area, police said.

Swift kicked off the massively successful "Eras Tour" in Glendale, Arizona, on March 18, 2023.

In October 2023, the pop star released a concert film chronicling the record-breaking tour, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," that went on to break records of its own and earn a Golden Globe nomination.

At the 100th stop of the tour this summer in Liverpool, England, the 14-time Grammy winner told the audience the tour "has definitely been the most exhausting, all-encompassing, but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life thus far."

The "Eras Tour" will end in Vancouver, Canada, on Dec. 8.

ABC News' Carson Blackwelder contributed to this report.