2 brothers reported missing from Englewood, Chicago police say

Chicago police said brothers Rickey and Rashad Burrage have been reported missing from the Englewood neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two brothers have been reported missing from the South Side, Chicago police said.

Rickey Burrage, 12, and his brother, nine-year-old Rashad, were last seen in the 6200-block of South Emerald at about 5 p.m., police said.

Rashad is 5'2" tall, weighs 75 pounds, has brown eyes, and black hair and was last seen wearing a T-shirt, shorts and a backpack, police said.

Rickey is 5'3" tall, weighs 80 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a T-shirt, shorts and a backpack, police said.

Both Rickey and Rashad are in need of medical attention, police said.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911 or Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.