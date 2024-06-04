WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

2 brothers reported missing from Englewood, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, June 4, 2024 10:14AM
2 brothers reported missing from South Side: CPD
Chicago police said brothers Rickey and Rashad Burrage have been reported missing from the Englewood neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two brothers have been reported missing from the South Side, Chicago police said.

Rickey Burrage, 12, and his brother, nine-year-old Rashad, were last seen in the 6200-block of South Emerald at about 5 p.m., police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Rashad is 5'2" tall, weighs 75 pounds, has brown eyes, and black hair and was last seen wearing a T-shirt, shorts and a backpack, police said.

Rickey is 5'3" tall, weighs 80 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a T-shirt, shorts and a backpack, police said.

Both Rickey and Rashad are in need of medical attention, police said.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911 or Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW