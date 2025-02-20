4 injured, including 2 Chicago police officers, in West Side crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people, including two Chicago police officers, were injured after a crash on the West Side Wednesday night, police said.

The crash took place at about 8:28 p.m. in the 4800-block of West North Avenue.

Police said a minivan turned north onto Cicero Avenue when it struck an unmarked police car that had its lights and siren activated while responding to a call.

The unmarked police car then struck a gray sedan and black pickup truck stopped at a red light, police said. A wheel that came off from the minivan also struck a CPD squad car.

Two police officers in the unmarked CPD vehicle were transported to hospitals in good condition, police said.

A 23-year-old woman driving the gray sedan and her 20-year-old male passenger were both transported in good condition.

The driver of the minivan declined medical services.

The CPD Major Accident Detectives are investigating the circumstances involving the accident and traffic citations are pending.

