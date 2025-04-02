2 Jewish students sue DePaul University for negligence after campus attack

2 Jewish students have filed a lawsuit against Chicago's DePaul University for negligence after an attack on the school's Lincoln Park campus.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Max Long and Michael Kaminsky were blindsided in an attack in broad daylight in November of last year on DePaul's Lincoln Park campus, while they say they were advocating for peaceful dialogue about the war in Gaza. They are still waiting for justice in the criminal investigation of the attack.

They say, after months of efforts to work with the school administration, they filed a lawsuit Wednesday alleging, "DePaul was, and still is, an extremely dangerous college campus due to the profound safety and security failures of its Public Safety Office, especially for Jewish and/or Israeli students."

The I-Team observed a large presence of private security on campus after large pro-Palestinian protests began last spring. But in the days after the quad was reopened, and into early November, no additional private security officers were seen. Long and Kaminsky were attacked Nov. 6, 2024.

"We need to draw a line in the sand somewhere. When somebody crosses that line, action needs to be taken to hold those responsible," Kaminsky told the I-Team.

"There was never any attempt to understand, you know, what is my goal here? And that if they did ask, that they would understand that I'm there not to incite, not to go after people, but to stand there and allow people to approach me, to ask questions," Long said.

"Violent rhetoric against Jews led to violent action, and that's what happened on Nov. 6, when Max and Michael were ambushed, and DePaul has done nothing since that attack to make any genuine efforts to ensure the safety of their Jewish students moving forward," said Jaclyn Clark, an attorney with The Lawfare Project.

DePaul says it does not comment on pending litigation and that they are continuing to work with the Chicago Police Department to hold the attackers accountable.

Chicago police tell the I-Team they have no updates on the investigation.