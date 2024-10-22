24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
2 women wanted for robbing victim at knifepoint at CTA Red Line station in Chinatown: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, October 22, 2024 10:30PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are looking for two young women wanted for an armed robbery at a CTA station.

Detectives say the women were armed with knives when they robbed someone at the Cermak-Chinatown Red Line Station just before 9 p.m. on Oct. 13.

The suspects are described as 18-20 years old and between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9.

One of the women was seen in a black sweatshirt with a Mikey Mouse logo and blue jeans.

The other woman was wearing a black jacket, black pants and black gym shoes.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 312-745-4706.

