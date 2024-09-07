2 wounded in Mount Prospect Shooting, police say

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were wounded in a shooting Friday night in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.

Police said officers were called to the 1700 block of Chariot Court at about 9:37 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

The victims are being treated for their wounds but are expected to survive, police said.

The offenders took off in an SUV, police said.

Details of what led up to the shooting are still not known.

