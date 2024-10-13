50K runners to take on 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon through 29 neighborhoods

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's the day athletes have spent hundreds if not thousands of hours training for. The 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

50,000 athletes will run through 29 of Chicago's neighborhoods on Sunday.

The race will start and finish in Grant Park.

Many athletes are also running to support different charities.

In fact, just last year more than $30 million were raised collectively by runners for more than 200 organizations.

The first wave of athletes takes off just at 7:30 a.m.

Last year, Kelvin Kiptum finished the marathon in 2:00:35 with an overall pace of 2:52 minutes per mile.

He broke the marathon world record. Sadly, Kiptum was killed in a car crash in Kenya in February.

To find results, click here.