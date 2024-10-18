2024 Chicago International Film Festival kicks off at Music Box Theatre

2024 Chicago International Film Festival kicks off at Music Box Theatre The Chicago International Film Festival kicked off at the Music Box Theatre Thursday.

2024 Chicago International Film Festival kicks off at Music Box Theatre The Chicago International Film Festival kicked off at the Music Box Theatre Thursday.

2024 Chicago International Film Festival kicks off at Music Box Theatre The Chicago International Film Festival kicked off at the Music Box Theatre Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago International Film Festival kicked off at the Music Box Theatre Thursday.

The film festival has been going for six decades now. It was founded by Michael Kutza, who had no idea what lay ahead of him.

"I'm the father of the festival and these are all my kids and I'm very proud of them," he said.

"Chicago is a place where filmmakers from around the world want to come to show their work

They love meeting Chicago audiences who they feel are so engaged with their work and excited to talk to them and talk about the films," said Mimi Plauche, festival managing director.

The fest opened with "The Piano Lesson," an August Wilson classic about family and legacy. Virgil Williams co-wrote the screenplay.

"I'm born and raised here in Chicago, so it's a little out of body for me, I had to leave this city to chase this dream, so be able to come back with this cast and this crew, It's a little bit like carrying the torch," he said.

John David Washington in his brother Malcolm Washington's directorial debut. Their father is lauded actor Denzel Washington.

"Making a movie is such a privilege and an honor," Malcolm said. "When you decide to make that step, you want it to be something that you care a lot about, see yourself in and will live on past you, so this is a film that I was passionate about and excited about from the beginning - and wanted to put everything that I had into it."

Wilson often illuminates Denzel Washington's career; now it's a family tradition. Denzel even served as one of the film's producers.

"He trusted us I think, he was around but then he wasn't around, too. He understood Malcolm's vision, as we all did, and we were ready to get after it," said John David Washington.

The brothers were both honored by the festival.

"I really love what I do so this is a big deal, thank you Chicago!" John David said.

The Chicago International Film Festival will have screenings with special guests here at The Music Box and all over the city through October 27th.

See some exciting new movies, and support our Chicago tradition of cinema.

