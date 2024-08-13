Chicago police, Secret Service to give DNC security update Tuesday

The Democratic National Convention begins in less than a week and Chicago police and the Secret Service will give an update on security Tuesday.

The Democratic National Convention begins in less than a week and Chicago police and the Secret Service will give an update on security Tuesday.

The Democratic National Convention begins in less than a week and Chicago police and the Secret Service will give an update on security Tuesday.

The Democratic National Convention begins in less than a week and Chicago police and the Secret Service will give an update on security Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Democratic National Convention begins in less than a week and Chicago's top safety officials will go over security plans Tuesday morning.

Both the city and Secret Service will share an update on their final safety plans ahead of the convention.

Tuesday morning, CPD will hold their final DNC tabletop exercise with city agencies and the Secret Service.

This comes as the security perimeter is already taking shape around McCormick Place and the United Center.

READ MORE | Chicago DNC 2024: What to know about Democratic convention, including street closures

Fencing is going up this week around the UC, but street closures don't begin until the end of the week.

For some in the neighborhood, it's more than what they bargained for.

"This is too much. In that house right there, he's in a wheelchair. They can't park no place else, man. They got to get to their parking spots, you know?" Near West Side resident Donald Woodruff said.

SEE ALSO | Chicago businesses hope Democratic National Convention brings economic boost

Woodruff is among many upset with parking restrictions that Alderman Walter Burnett says the U.S. Secret Service never communicated to him or the residents.

Aside from logistical planning, city officials have also been safety training for protests and rallies all year long.