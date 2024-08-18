2024 DNC: How Chicago police, federal agencies work to protect residents, delegates and protesters

The Secret Service and police are working to protect 2024 DNC locations, delegates, city residents and participants in Chicago protests this week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- DNC or not, Chicago police are in charge of protecting residents, protesters, property, businesses and neighborhoods.

There will be some backup from departments outside Chicago, including Milwaukee, where the Republican National Convention was held, but law enforcement officials told the I-Team there are not many outside police, and that CPD is on 12-hour shifts to cover the Democratic National Convention and regular community beats.

The U.S. Secret Service is in charge of securing convention venues, delegates, party officials and candidates, employing hundreds of federal officers from specialized teams at other agencies including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' bomb-detecting canine units and explosives technicians on standby.

"We're bringing in 10 canines to the DNC, and their job for this event is to search for unattended baggage that somebody may have left behind or and or there's a suspicious package," said ATF-Chicago Special Agent K-9 Handler Kurt Bentley.

"Anyone going in into, you know, the inner perimeter of the event will be screened by Department of Defense Canines," said ATF-Chicago Special Agent K-9 Handler Dan Durkin.

"We have hand tools and all the other tools that we need to take stuff apart or something up. We can process a scene. We can collect evidence," said ATF-Chicago Special Agent Explosives Anthony Zito.

"The ability to trigger things is constantly changing. So, that becomes a sort of an increasing threat. And we try to stay on top of that sort of technology," said ATF-Chicago Special Agent Explosives Stewart Graham.

When asked whether Hollywood does a good job of portraying what agents do when they find an explosive device, ATF-Chicago Special Agent Bomb Technician John Richardson said, "If you have to clip a wire, it's a really bad day."

Beyond all the regular law enforcement, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said 250 Illinois National Guard military police are at the ready.

"They are really on stand-by, they are at the perimeter. Nobody expects that we'll have to use them for anything very serious. We also want to make sure we have an additional law-enforcement type folks who are in uniform and who are trained to be police available. We're just trying to cover all the bases and make sure we're doing all the right things," Pritzker said.

The last time the national guard was activated was during the post-George Floyd murder disturbances. They did then what they would do if activated during the DNC: manage street closures and traffic flows-to free up Chicago police.