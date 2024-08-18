March for Bodies Outside Unjust Laws have permission from the city to demonstrate on Sunday in the Loop

First permitted protest to begin in the Loop on eve of Democratic Convention, closures in place

The first of two permitted demonstrations will begin in the Loop on Sunday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz are expected to arrive in Chicago on Sunday for the Democratic National Convention.

The permitted protest will take demonstrators from Michigan to the Logan Statue by East 9th Street into Grant Park. The demonstration will be about 1.5 miles from their starting point.

The protest is called the March for Bodies Outside Unjust Laws.

Demonstrators said they are protesting the Democratic Party's failure to live up to its rhetoric in favor of reproductive and LGBTQ rights.

We're going to do this in a safe and orderly manner where there are going to be peaceful protests and we welcome them. Senator Tammy Duckworth

They plan to rally along with those calling for an end to the conflict in Gaza.

The protest will begin near Michigan and Wacker and is set to begin at 5 p.m. on Monday.

"We very much are welcoming people to express their right to freedom of speech and in fact, there will be an area that protesters can be in to express themselves," Senator Tammy Duckworth said. "We even created a march route, a parade route so that people can actually mount protest marches if that's what they want to do.

The next permitted protest is scheduled for Monday near the United Center. Protestors will march from Union Park to Park 578 just a couple blocks north of the United Center.

Organizers said they are now allowed to set up a stage and sound system at Park 578, which is within sight and sound of the thousands of attendees at the United Center.

The 2024 Democratic Convention comes to Chicago from Monday, Aug. 19 to Thursday, Aug. 22 at the United Center and McCormick Place.